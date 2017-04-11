Home»Breaking News»world

Eight arrested over St Petersburg subway bombing

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:36 am

Eight suspected members of terrorist cells have been arrested in connection with last week's deadly bombing on the subway in St Petersburg, Russia's intelligence chief has said.

The suicide attack in Russia's second largest city killed 13 passengers and injured dozens of others. A Kyrgyz-born Russian national has been identified as the bomber.

Alexander Bortnikov, chief of the FSB, the main successor to the KGB intelligence agency, said in comments carried by Russia news agencies on Tuesday that six suspected members of terrorist cells have been detained in St Petersburg and two in Moscow in connection with the attack.

Mr Bortnikov said all of them are from former Soviet Central Asian republics and that the police found a large amount of weapons and ammunition at their homes.

He admitted that intelligence agencies have failed in tackling a terrorist threat.

"The investigation in the St Petersburg subway attack showed that the operative work did not fully meet the threat from terrorist organisations," Mr Bortnikov was quoted as saying.

- AP

