Egyptian warplanes strike militant vehicles after mosque attack kills 235

Egyptian warplanes have struck several vehicles used in the attack on a northern Sinai mosque that killed 235 people, destroying and killing all passengers, the military said.

The military's statement said the vehicles were hit in the vicinity of the Friday attack on a mosque in the Sinai town of Bir al-Abd, the deadliest by Islamic extremists in Egypt's modern history.

The mosque was frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam viewed by extremists as heretic.

No group has claimed the attack, but the so-called 'Islamic State' group has in the past vowed to rid Sinai, and Egypt, of Sufis.

A local 'IS' affiliate is spearheading the insurgency in Sinai, where government forces have battled militants for years.

The attack blasted worshippers with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades and blocked their escape routes.