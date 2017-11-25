Home»Breaking News»world

Egyptian warplanes strike militant vehicles after mosque attack kills 235

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 10:09 am

Egyptian warplanes have struck several vehicles used in the attack on a northern Sinai mosque that killed 235 people, destroying and killing all passengers, the military said.

The military's statement said the vehicles were hit in the vicinity of the Friday attack on a mosque in the Sinai town of Bir al-Abd, the deadliest by Islamic extremists in Egypt's modern history.

The mosque was frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam viewed by extremists as heretic.

No group has claimed the attack, but the so-called 'Islamic State' group has in the past vowed to rid Sinai, and Egypt, of Sufis.

A local 'IS' affiliate is spearheading the insurgency in Sinai, where government forces have battled militants for years.

The attack blasted worshippers with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades and blocked their escape routes.

Abdallah Abdel Nasser, 14, receives medical treatment at Suez Canal University hospital in Ismailia, Egypt.


KEYWORDS

Egypt

Related Articles

Trump and Putin ’likely to meet’ at Pacific nations’ summit

Latest: 'He made a mistake and apologised for it' - Independent Alliance members back Halligan

US and Chinese companies sign contracts worth $9bn during Trump visit

Former Welsh government minister believed to have taken his own life days after sacking

More in this Section

11 killed in luxury hotel fire in Black Sea resort

Oxford Circus 'shooting' scare: How it unfolded on social media

Military action against Mugabe was legal, says Zimbabwe judge

Time magazine denies Trump account of interview request


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »