Egyptian president declares state of emergency after bomb attacks on churches

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 08:12 pm

Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has declared a state of emergency for three months after two suicide bombings killed scores of Christians in two church attacks on Palm Sunday.

He accused countries he did not name of fuelling instability in Egypt, saying that "Egyptians have foiled plots and efforts by countries and fascist, terrorist organisations that tried to control Egypt".

The army chief-turned-president has not detailed the legal measures needed to declare the state of emergency but according to the Egyptian constitution, the parliament majority must vote in favour of the state of emergency.

Egypt declared a state of emergency in the months that followed the military ouster of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi when his supporters staged mass demonstrations that descended into violence.

