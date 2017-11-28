Home»Breaking News»world

Egyptian court sentences 16 men to jail for 'debauchery'

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 05:11 pm

Amnesty International has condemned an Egyptian court's sentencing of 16 men to three years in prison on "debauchery" charges and urged authorities to overturn the ruling.

Amnesty's Najia Bounaim said the sentences were another example of Egypt's persecution of the LGBT community.

She said Amnesty considers the prosecution violated "the rights of these men to be treated equally, regardless of their perceived sexual orientation".

At least five of them were subjected to forced anal examinations.

According to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, at least 76 people across the country have been arrested based on their perceived sexual orientation following the display of a rainbow flag at a September 22 concert by Arab rock band Mashrou Laila in Cairo.


More in this Section

McCain joins Navajo families in condemning Donald Trump's 'Pocahontas' jibe

Drones and 'tethered zeppelins' not the solution to Brexit border issue, says Benn

These rescue dogs are helping the gaming industry create more realistic animations

Democrats pull out of meeting with Donald Trump after attack on Twitter


Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »