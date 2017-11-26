Home»Breaking News»world

Egypt mosque attackers carried Islamic State flags

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 09:13 am

Egyptian officials investigating the massacre of worshippers at a mosque say the attackers were carrying the flag of the Islamic State group.

More than 300 people died in the assault in the northern Sinai province.

Imam Mohammed Abdelfatah says there seemed to be many attackers.

"About two minutes after I climbed onto the platform, I heard what sounded like an explosion outside the mosque," said Mr Abdelfatah.

"Then some people came inside firing at all the worshippers and they were hitting anybody and everybody - anyone that was breathing."


KEYWORDS

Islamic State

More in this Section

Bali volcano disrupts flights after second eruption in a week

Factory explosion in Chinese port leaves two dead and dozens injured

Pro-Brexit campaigners submit plans for 'drastic reduction' of immigrants in UK

Heathrow security worker charged with conspiring to import drugs


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »