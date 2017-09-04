Home»Breaking News»world

EasyJet flight postponed after scorpion spotted on board

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 06:46 pm

A flight from Paris to Glasgow has been delayed overnight after a scorpion was spotted on board.

EasyJet said the aircraft will be fumigated as a precaution before it takes off on Tuesday.

A passenger raised the alarm after noticing the arachnid on flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris on Monday.

The plane is being held at Charles de Gaulle airport in the French capital to be fumigated.

An easyJet spokesman said: "easyJet can confirm that a passenger reported to crew that a scorpion was on board flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

"The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority so, as a precaution, the aircraft will be fumigated before its next flight, EZY6884 to Glasgow, which is delayed overnight as a result.

"Although this is outside of our control, we would like apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."

A statement on the airline's website says passengers are being offered overnight accommodation in hotels.


