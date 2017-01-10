Dylann Roof does not ask jury to spare his life

Dylann Roof has told jurors at his sentencing that he has the right to ask them for life in prison instead of execution, but he says he is not sure "what good that would do anyway".

Roof did not ask the jury to spare his life for killing nine black church members in June 2015.

He gave a closing argument of about five minutes on Tuesday. At one point, he said he felt like he had to commit the killings, and "I still feel like I had to do it".

Prosecutors say he should be executed because he had a "hateful heart" and the young white man targeted the black church in a racially motivated attack.

Jurors will begin deliberations later on Tuesday afternoon.

Jurors' decision must be unanimous. If they are unable to agree, a life sentence is automatically imposed.

Every juror looked directly at Roof as he spoke to them for about five minutes. A few nodded as he reminded them that they said during jury selection they could fairly weigh the factors about whether he should get life in prison or the death penalty.

Roof said prosecutors could not go into his mind and they showed hatred by seeking the death penalty against him.

Prosecutors said Roof, a 22-year-old white man, deserved execution because he went to the historic Emanuel AME Church with a gun and a "hateful heart".

Assistant US Attorney Jay Richardson said the 12 people Roof targeted were God-fearing church members who opened the door for a white stranger with a smile. Three people survived.

"They welcomed a 13th person that night ... with a kind word, a Bible, a handout and a chair," Mr Richardson said during his closing argument.

"He had come with a hateful heart and a Glock .45."

Mr Richardson reminded jurors about each one of the victims and the bloody crime scene that Roof left behind in the church's lower level.

Roof sat with the Bible study group for about 45 minutes. During the final prayer - when everyone's eyes were closed - he started firing.

He stood over some of the fallen victims, shooting them again as they lay on the floor, the prosecutor said.

The same jury that is considering Roof's fate convicted him last month of all 33 federal charges he faced, including hate crimes.

Nearly two dozen friends and relatives of the victims testified about cherished memories and talked about a future without a mother, father, sister or brother.

They shed tears and their voices shook, but none of them said whether Roof should face the death penalty.

Mr Richardson reviewed their testimony during final arguments and recalled Jennifer Pinckney's remarks about her husband, Clementa, as he sang goofy songs and watched cartoons with their young daughters in his spare time.

He was the church pastor and a state senator.

The prosecutor said they proved Roof was a cold, calculated killer and noted that when Roof had one last chance to express remorse, he instead hung on to his racist beliefs.

AP