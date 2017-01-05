Home»Breaking News»world

Duck cull ordered in France's foie gras region in effort to contain bird flu

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 10:33 am

French authorities have started slaughtering ducks in the main foie gras-producing region to try to contain a dangerous form of bird flu.

Operations to destroy birds got underway today in three departments of south-western France where an outbreak of the H5N8 virus has not stabilised.

The virus does not transmit via food and is harmless to humans.

The cull is expected to last until January 20 and could potentially affect as many as one million ducks.

Since December last year, 89 outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in France, most of them in the south-west.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the quick spread of the virus justified the cull, which will be accompanied by compensation measures for farmers.

