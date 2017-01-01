Home»Breaking News»world

Dubai celebrates New Year with eye-catching fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 10:11 am

The thick fog people woke up to in the morning in Dubai finally gave way to a spectacular fireworks display as thousands gathered to mark the start of 2017.

People watched fireworks shoot from the sides of the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – in a show that was also streamed live online.

(Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Just before the fireworks at the 828-metre (2,716ft) building, private security guards stood every 50 metres as metal barriers blocked off pavements to keep the streets around the Burj Khalifa clear for roaming emergency vehicles.

(Jon Gambrell/AP)
Celebrations went ahead in full swing, despite fog warnings from the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology, saying that visibility had dropped below 100 metres in most areas.

(Jon Gambrell/AP)
The spectacular show has got people thinking:

Yup, we know the feeling.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Burj Khalifa, Dubai, travel news, United Arab Emirates,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Everything we know so far about the Istanbul nightclub massacre

Tourists put on alert after Turkey nightclub massacre kills 39

46 tweets from Chris Hadfield to remind you of all the amazing things that happened in 2016

Bristol Zoo is counting all the animals in its care


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Silence, A Monster Calls, Why Him?

The Munchies Part 2: Culinary heroes & achievements of 2016

How to wear it: The Sequin Sweater

Looking back at the year that was 2016

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 