Dozens injured in New York train incident

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 02:46 pm

Around three dozen people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at a New York terminal, officials said.

Images showed the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Passengers said that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

