Donald Trump's Inauguration takes place today in Washington

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 09:48 am

Donald Trump takes over later in the world's most powerful job.

His inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America begins at round 4.30pm this afternoon Irish time.

Last night on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the incoming president vowed to make America great again for all people: "It's a movement like we have never seen anywhere in the world they say.

"There has never been a movement like this and it is something very very special."

Speaking to crowds at a concert in Washington last night, he promised to bring back jobs, build up the military and strengthen America's borders.

In New York, thousands gathered outside Trump hotel in protest at the inauguration.

Actor Mark Ruffalo helped organise the rally: "We're the people protectors and this is heart work, we need to lead from our hearts.

"Today marks the first day of the first 100 days of the resistance."

