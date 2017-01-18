Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos looked far from comfortable at her Senate confirmation hearing

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:45 pm

Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos presumably expected a grilling from Senate Democrats at her confirmation hearing, but even so she seemed ruffled by a number of questions they put to her.

DeVos is a Republican donor who has spent much of her adult life promoting the idea that parents should be able to choose which schools their children attend, helping them get places in private schools as well.

DeVos concerns Democrats, something which was immediately obvious from their line of questioning. Senator Tim Kaine – Hillary Clinton’s former running mate – struggled for clear answers from the nominee.

And Bernie Sanders stepped in to grill DeVos on how much money her family had donated to the party, and whether that led to her nomination as education secretary. Sanders asked her: “Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family had not made hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to the Republican party, that you would be sitting here today?”

Meanwhile Senator Patty Murray seemed less than impressed by the conservative billionaire’s answers on public funding.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wanted to know how the Trump administration would protect against “waste, fraud and abuse”. She didn’t seem happy with DeVos’s response either. She told the nominee: “Swindlers and crooks are out there doing back flips when they hear an answer like this.”

And last but not least, Senator Al Franken wanted to ask DeVos what she thought about the famous proficiency versus growth debate; should America prioritise benchmark grades, or student progress?

Was Senator Franken satisfied with the answer he received? He was not.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS confirmation hearing, Democrat, Donald Trump, Education Secretary, Politics, Republican, Senate, USA,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Trump's pick for education department open to allowing teachers carry guns

People are pretty upset by these pro-Trump t-shirts saying 'Grab America by the pussy'

Donald Trump to keep on tweeting after he takes office 'to counteract dishonest media'

Woman files defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump

More in this Section

Obama: 'Moment may be passing' for two-state solution

Trump's pick for education department open to allowing teachers carry guns

George HW Bush in intensive care as his wife is admitted to hospital

Senegal troops 'heading for Gambia' as president faces pressure to step down


Lifestyle

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 