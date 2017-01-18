Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos looked far from comfortable at her Senate confirmation hearing

Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos presumably expected a grilling from Senate Democrats at her confirmation hearing, but even so she seemed ruffled by a number of questions they put to her.

DeVos is a Republican donor who has spent much of her adult life promoting the idea that parents should be able to choose which schools their children attend, helping them get places in private schools as well.

DeVos concerns Democrats, something which was immediately obvious from their line of questioning. Senator Tim Kaine – Hillary Clinton’s former running mate – struggled for clear answers from the nominee.

Betsy DeVos fails @timkaine's test at Senate hearing: pic.twitter.com/qnyFZgc52X — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 18, 2017

And Bernie Sanders stepped in to grill DeVos on how much money her family had donated to the party, and whether that led to her nomination as education secretary. Sanders asked her: “Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family had not made hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to the Republican party, that you would be sitting here today?”

Betsy DeVos, if you had not given $200 million to the Republican Party do you think you would be nominated to lead the Education Department? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 17, 2017

Meanwhile Senator Patty Murray seemed less than impressed by the conservative billionaire’s answers on public funding.

When asked, to commit to preserving funding for public education, Betsy #Devos wouldn't. pic.twitter.com/FfqivbUG03 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 18, 2017

Senator Elizabeth Warren wanted to know how the Trump administration would protect against “waste, fraud and abuse”. She didn’t seem happy with DeVos’s response either. She told the nominee: “Swindlers and crooks are out there doing back flips when they hear an answer like this.”

And last but not least, Senator Al Franken wanted to ask DeVos what she thought about the famous proficiency versus growth debate; should America prioritise benchmark grades, or student progress?

Sen. Al Franken discovers Trump Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos doesn't know the difference between proficiency and growth. pic.twitter.com/QFQchwHhuc — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 18, 2017

Was Senator Franken satisfied with the answer he received? He was not.