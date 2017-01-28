Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump’s ban on refugees has united France and Germany

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 03:43 pm

France and Germany have formed a united front in the face of US president Donald Trump’s halt in the US refugee programme, saying it "can only worry us".

German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel pointed out that loving thy neighbour forms part of America’s Christian traditions.

After meeting on Saturday, the foreign ministers of both nations said they want to meet Rex Tillerson, Mr Trump’s nominee for secretary of state who is still awaiting confirmation.

French minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Mr Trump’s order on Friday that bars all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from Syria indefinitely - "can only worry us".

"We have signed international obligations, so welcoming refugees fleeing war and oppression forms part of our duties," the French minister said.

"There are many other issues that worry us," he added. "That is why Sigmar and I also discussed what we are going to do.

"When our colleague, Tillerson, is officially appointed, we will both contact him."

Mr Gabriel - on his first trip abroad since his appointment on Friday - said offering refuge to the persecuted and those fleeing death are western values that Europe and the United States share.

"Love thy neighbour is part of this tradition, the act of helping others," he said.

"This unites us, we Westerners. And I think that this remains a common foundation that we share with the United States, one we aim to promote."

Mr Trump declared the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the United States.

The order immediately suspended a programme that last year resettled in the US roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice.

AP

