Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump warns 'problem' of North Korea 'will be taken care of'

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 08:34 pm

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to North Korea, calling it a "problem" country that "will be taken care of".

Mr Trump commented on North Korea after he was asked about the US military's decision to drop the largest non-nuclear weapon it has ever used in combat on an area of eastern Afghanistan.

Asked whether dropping the bomb sends a message to North Korea as it continues to pursue nuclear and other weapons, Mr Trump said it makes no difference.

He said: "North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of."

Mr Trump wants China to help contain North Korea, but in recent weeks he has signalled a willingness to handle the issue alone.

Mr Trump and China's president discussed North Korea at a meeting last week in Florida.

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, north korea, us,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Two dozen arrested during protest inside Trump Tower

Donald Trump to hold talks with Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni

No positive shift yet on Russian-US ties, says Kremlin, as Trump tweets 'things will be fine'

US relations with Russia 'may be at an all-time low' says Donald Trump

More in this Section

A prototype sensor could turn any headphones into a tinnitus detection system

Russia pushes for UN probe into Syria chemical attack

17 years for UK priest who abused teenage boy at boarding school

European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege


Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 