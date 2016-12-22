Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump: US must expand nuclear capability until ’world comes to its senses regarding nukes’

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:43 pm

US president-elect Donald Trump has said America must "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability".

Mr Trump tweeted that the US must bolster its arsenal "until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes".

The tweet comes a day after he met with several military procurement officers to discuss defence budgets, including Lt Gen Jack Weinstein, the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration for the Air Force.

During the election campaign, Mr Trump had suggested that the US should expand its arsenal and mused that the world would be "better off" if other countries, including Japan and South Korea, had nuclear capabilities.

None of his representatives have clarified his comment.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Wilbur Ross to cut ties with lender

Poll: Stocks bet on Donald Trump

Can Trump undo Obama ban on new US oil drilling in Arctic?

Obama oil pipeline rules face uncertain future under Donald Trump

More in this Section

Two men removed from flight over Ivanka Trump confrontation

60 inmates 'take control of wing' at HMP Swaleside

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Aleppo has returned to government control, Syrian army says


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 