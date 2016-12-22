Donald Trump: US must expand nuclear capability until ’world comes to its senses regarding nukes’

US president-elect Donald Trump has said America must "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability".

Mr Trump tweeted that the US must bolster its arsenal "until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes".

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

The tweet comes a day after he met with several military procurement officers to discuss defence budgets, including Lt Gen Jack Weinstein, the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration for the Air Force.

During the election campaign, Mr Trump had suggested that the US should expand its arsenal and mused that the world would be "better off" if other countries, including Japan and South Korea, had nuclear capabilities.

None of his representatives have clarified his comment.