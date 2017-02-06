Donald Trump tweets that 'any negative polls are fake news'

Donald Trump has tweeted again.

And once more, it’s about “fake news”.

He has now tweeted the phrase seven times since he became president just three and a half weeks ago.

He dismissed the polls suggesting he is the most unpopular president ever and continued to defend his Muslim travel ban, which has been overturned for now by US judges.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

He went on to mention fake news again in a second tweet a few minutes later.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

It’s the sixth time he’s mentioned it in all caps.

Was that a bit of word play there?

The tweet was presumably referring to various reports that his chief strategist Steve Bannon is the one really calling the shots in the White House.

People weren’t convinced, though.

#PresidentBannon calls the shots, then feeds you, burps you & changes your diaper. https://t.co/ZprK978BzL — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 6, 2017

Others thought the tweets were pretty bleak.

Ah I see we've shifted swiftly into the "openly bananas dictator" phase. Happy Monday, America! pic.twitter.com/FxCudtoGdO — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) February 6, 2017

Do all these mentions of fake news mean the phrase is finally meaningless?

And with that tweet, the term "fake news" leapt over the shark and fell, screaming, to its death https://t.co/wNXJRkhb4J — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 6, 2017

And what exactly is this ominous sounding “accumulation of data”?