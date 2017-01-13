Donald Trump tweets criticism of 'sleazebag' opponents

Donald Trump has hit out at what he calls his "sleazebag" opponents in a series of new tweets.

The US president-elect says the damaging claims made in an unverified report about him are "phony allegations" put together by "political opponents and a failed spy".

The dossier claims Russia has compromising material about Mr Trump.

Former intelligence officer Bob Ayers says he has some reservations.

All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017