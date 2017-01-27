Donald Trump to sign order halting flow of refugees into US

US president Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order temporarily halting the flow of refugees into America and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations.

A draft of the order also includes an indefinite ban on accepting Syrian refugees, with the pause in the broader refugee programme extending for 120 days.

Mr Trump campaigned on a pledge to put in place "extreme vetting" procedures, particularly for people coming to the US from countries with terrorism ties.

According to the draft order, the president plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Mr Trump intends to sign the order during an afternoon visit to the Pentagon, along with actions related to military readiness and the National Security Council.

While at the Pentagon, Mr Trump is expected to meet with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and attend a ceremonial swearing-in for defence secretary James Mattis.

Mr Trump has the authority to determine how many refugees are accepted annually. He can suspend the initiative at any time. Refugee processing was suspended in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks, but was restarted months later.

During the last budget year, the US accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria. Former US president Barack Obama had set the refugee limit for this budget year at 110,000.

Mr Trump, according to the impending executive order, planned to cut that programme by more half to 50,000.

The draft order said while the programme is suspended, the US may admit people on a case-by-case basis "when in the national interest" and the government would continue to process refugee requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion ... is a minority religion in the individual's country".

That suggests this would allow the admission of Christians from Muslim-majority countries.

Earlier, Mr Trump continued to criticise Mexico over trade and security as the row over the proposed US-Mexican border wall raged on.

The US president wrote on Twitter that "Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough", adding: "massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"

This comes a day after Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled an upcoming visit to Washington after Mr Trump signed an order to jump-start construction of his promised southern border wall.

Mr Trump has also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" and a boost in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers, pending congressional funding.

At one point, the White House also proposed a 20% border tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the wall, although spokesman Sean Spicer later clarified that this was just one of a number of options available and no final decision has been made.

The row capped a remarkable souring of relations between Washington and one of its most important international partners just days into the new US president's administration.