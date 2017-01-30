Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court choice on Tuesday

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 02:31 pm

US President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night.

Mr Trump tweeted that he has "made my decision" and will announce it on Tuesday at 8pm.

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post but Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

- AP

