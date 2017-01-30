Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court choice on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night.

Mr Trump tweeted that he has "made my decision" and will announce it on Tuesday at 8pm.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post but Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

- AP