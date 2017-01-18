Donald Trump to keep on tweeting after he takes office 'to counteract dishonest media'

President-elect Donald Trump has said there will be no let-up in his tweeting after he takes office.

Mr Trump said that he will keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets that have become so familiar to his Twitter followers, especially early in the morning.

In an interview on Wednesday, the president-elect said he does not really like tweeting, adding: "I have other things I could be doing."

But Mr Trump said he turns to social media because "I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press", adding: "It's my only way that I can counteract."

Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS. Ask top CEO's of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

AP