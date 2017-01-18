Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump to keep on tweeting after he takes office 'to counteract dishonest media'

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 12:52 pm

President-elect Donald Trump has said there will be no let-up in his tweeting after he takes office.

Mr Trump said that he will keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets that have become so familiar to his Twitter followers, especially early in the morning.

In an interview on Wednesday, the president-elect said he does not really like tweeting, adding: "I have other things I could be doing."

But Mr Trump said he turns to social media because "I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press", adding: "It's my only way that I can counteract."

AP

