Donald Trump to hold talks with Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni

US President Donald Trump will welcome Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to the White House next week.

Mr Trump will meet Mr Gentiloni on April 20 to discuss the upcoming G7 meeting in Italy and a "range of issues" between the two allies, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

The G7 nations have urged Russia to pressure the Syrian government to end the six-year civil war, and have blamed President Bashar Assad's military for a deadly chemical attack that killed more than 80 people.

Mr Trump is expected to travel to Brussels for a Nato meeting in May, followed by the G7 meeting in Italy.

The G7 members comprise the US, Germany, France, Britain, Canada, Japan and Italy.

AP