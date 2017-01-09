Donald Trump 'to appoint son-in-law as top adviser'

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president.

Mr Kushner, who has been one of Mr Trump's top counsellors, will continue in that role in the White House, according to insiders.

But the husband of Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.

He will need to argue that a federal anti-nepotism law that bars officials from appointing relatives to government positions does not apply to him.

He will also need to eliminate potential conflicts of interest between his family's multibillion-pound property empire and his government duties.

The announcement of his appointment is expected later this week.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has said he expects all of his choices for Cabinet positions to be approved by the Senate.

He made the prediction as he briefly addressed reporters in Trump Tower in New York City, appearing alongside Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Senate confirmation hearings begin on Tuesday, starting with Mr Trump's choice for attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

Mr Trump described Mr Sessions on Monday as "a high-quality man", adding: "He's going to do great."

He said all of his nominees are "at the highest level, and added: "I think they'll all pass."

