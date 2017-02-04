Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump takes pot shot at Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter, Arnie responds

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 08:54 am

US president Donald Trump has criticised movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger's stint as governor of California, and said the Terminator actor "tried hard" to make Celebrity Apprentice a success, but failed.

Mr Trump kept alive a spat which began during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The US leader, a previous host of the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot at Mr Schwarzenegger - the current host and former California governor - over a ratings nosedive.

He said in his tweet: "Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice ... but at least he tried hard!"

Mr Schwarzenegger responded quickly to earlier remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Mr Trump should switch jobs.

His response to Friday's dig from Mr Trump came later in the day in the form of a tweeted link to a 2006 article from the Los Angeles Daily News reporting that he, then governor, had released his tax records.

Mr Trump, as a candidate and now as president, has refused to release his own tax records.

Mr Schwarzenegger, best known for the title role in the Terminator movies, had no further comment beyond the linked article, according to his representative, Daniel Ketchell.

The article "speaks for itself", Mr Ketchell said.

