Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump speaks for himself on racial violence, says Rex Tillerson

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 08:48 pm

President Donald Trump's values should be considered separate from America's when it comes to race, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Mr Tillerson was asked to comment on Mr Trump's seesawing response to violence at a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month and the criticism that he had morally equated neo-Nazis with the individuals protesting against them.

Mr Tillerson replied that "we express America's values from the State Department" and that when it comes to Mr Trump's values, "the president speaks for himself."

He said the nation's commitment to fighting racial injustice is unquestioned, and that he doesn't "believe anyone doubts the American people's values" or the government's commitment to that goal.

Former vice president Joe Biden also added his voice to the row.

In a commentary published in The Atlantic, Mr Biden wrote: "Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate."

He said Mr Trump had "emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support".

In his commentary, Mr Biden said: "This is a moment for this nation to declare what the president can't with any clarity, consistency, or conviction: There is no place for these hate groups in America."

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

White Supremacist leader in Charlottesville documentary 'hands himself in to police'

Tuam residents call on Council to remove plaque honouring Confederate leader

Readers Blog: General Lee was not a supporter of slavery

A dangerous and dishonest purge

More in this Section

Lorry driver remanded on 20 charges over M1 death drash in UK

Indian guru is jailed amid heightened security for 10 years for raping two of his followers

Car bomb kills 'at least' six in Baghdad market

Europol chief: More shared intelligence needed to tackle terror threat in Europe


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 