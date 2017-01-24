Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump signs executive orders to advance oil pipelines

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 04:42 pm

US president Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the moves on the pipelines will be subject to terms and conditions being renegotiated by the US government.

Former president Barack Obama blocked the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The pipeline would run from Canada to US refineries on the Gulf Coast. The US government needs to approve the pipeline because it crosses the American border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

From Cork to Texas here's 8 'Trump' songs you should listen to

Donald Trump makes election fraud claims amid bridge-building attempt

Dollar falls as investors eye Donald Trump's protectionist plan

Paddy Power shares fall as Donald Trump victory eats into winnings

More in this Section

Watch this polar bear take a trip to the dentist

Hours after puppy find buoys rescuers, helicopter crashes near Italy avalanche site

German General Election date announced

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 