Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump says he will declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 05:17 pm

US President Donald Trump has said he intends to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.

Mr Trump said today that the designation will impose further penalties on the country.

He called it a long overdue step and part of the US "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

The move returns North Korea to the list of countries the US views as state sponsors of terror for the first time since 2008.

That was when the North was removed in a bid to salvage a deal to halt its nuclear development.

US officials cited the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother in a Malaysian airport this year as an act of terrorism.

North Korea would join Iran, Sudan and Syria on the list of state sponsors of terror.


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpNorth KoreaterrorKim Jong Un

Related Articles

Donald Trump blasts 'ungrateful' father of US student freed from a Chinese jail

Donald Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies - what you need to know

Donald Trump back in the Twitter groove after Asian trip

Trump concludes tour of Asia and says trade rules 'have changed' under his watch

More in this Section

Victims remembered following death of hippie cult killer Charles Manson

Detention for Egyptian pop diva who shocked viewers with fruity video clip

Aide to Turkey’s president calls for rethink on membership of NATO

Presenter attacks Fox News’ ’inexcusable marginalisation of black men and women’


Lifestyle

Our divergent relationship with animals

Cork photographer in the frame for top prize

Battle of the bog: Those who fought for access to the bathroom

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »