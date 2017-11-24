Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump revisits NFL feud with furious tweet

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 04:53 pm

President Donald Trump has continued his feud with the NFL and American football players who kneel during the US national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

Mr Trump asked his followers in a tweet on Friday: "Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players."

He accused NFL commissioner Roger Goodell of having "lost control" of what he called a "haemorrhaging league" where "Players are the boss!"

Mr Trump's tweet was in response to one from his social media chief, Dan Scavino.

Mr Scavino had shared a Breitbart News story about New York Giants player Olivier Vernon taking a knee during the anthem on Thanksgiving ahead of a game against the Washington Redskins.

The website is run by Mr Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

AP


