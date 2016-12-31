Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump remembers enemies 'who lost so badly' in New Year message

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 02:53 pm

President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year message for his Twitter followers.

He wished a "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly".

Mr Trump added: "they just don't know what to do", ending his message with the word, "Love!"

The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He will be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

