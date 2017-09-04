Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump promises to 'dramatically' reduce income taxes

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 03:18 pm

Donald Trump has called the US tax code "self-destructive" and said he will work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and "dramatically" reduce income taxes for Americans.

In a Labour Day column submitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the president outlined his goals for a new US tax plan.

Mr Trump writes: "Our plan will dramatically reduce income taxes for American workers and families.

"It will nearly double the standard deduction to help families get ahead. It will make our complex tax code more simple and fair. It will put money back into the pockets of the people who earned it."

US Congress is expected to take up the issue when it returns from its August recess this week.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Contents of private letter from Barack Obama to Donald Trump revealed

Donald Trump makes second trip to storm-ravaged Texas

US awards contracts for prototypes of Mexico border wall

Donald Trump says US is behind Ireland in corporation tax; promises change

More in this Section

Fugitive Italian mobster arrested in Uruguay

Man admits sexually motivated murder of young college student in Manchester

Contents of private letter from Barack Obama to Donald Trump revealed

Some 73,000 Rohingya refugees, many with bullet wounds, have fled violence in Burma in seven days


Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 