Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump pledges $1m personal donation to Harvey relief efforts

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:19 pm

The White House says US President Donald Trump is pledging $1m in personal funds to Hurricane Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing on Thursday.

She said he is calling on reporters to help decide which specific organisation he will give to.

Mr Trump has been criticised in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey's flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter after Tropical Storm Harvey.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Blasts at Texas chemical plant produce 'incredibly dangerous' plume

Leonardo DiCaprio joins stars donating to Harvey fund with $1m pledge

Donald Trump tells Storm Harvey victims 'all of America is grieving with you'

Shivering toddler found clinging to mother's body in Houston floods

More in this Section

A GoFundMe set up for a three-year-old girl who lost her mum to Storm Harvey has gone viral

Wedding guest held four days after girl, 9, goes missing in France

US police officer recorded saying 'we only shoot black people'

Challenge your opinions with social media, urges psychologist


Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 