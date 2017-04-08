Donald Trump: Only time will tell on US-China trade

US president Donald Trump has said his meetings with China's president Xi Jinping went well but regarding progress on trade "only time will tell".

He tweeted: "It was a great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous... goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday that the two sides would report back in 100 days on ways to make US-China trade more balanced.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised China for exporting more to the US than it buys.

He has also attacked China for taking jobs that could otherwise go to Americans.

The president is spending the weekend at his Florida resort after the two-day meetings with Mr Xi.