Donald Trump is not my bride, and I'm not his groom, says Putin

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 09:47 am

Russian president Vladimir Putin has refrained from making any criticism of Donald Trump, saying that the US leader is "not my bride".

Speaking at a news conference, Mr Putin dismissed a question on whether he was disappointed in Mr Trump, or saw him as "naive".

In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Mr Putin said Mr Trump is "not my bride, and I'm not his groom".

Asked how Russia would feel if Mr Trump were impeached, Mr Putin said it would be "absolutely wrong" for Russia to discuss domestic US politics.

Russian officials cheered Mr Trump when he was elected last year, and Mr Putin praised him as someone who wanted to improve ties with Russia.

However, further US sanctions on Russia and the US decision to close a Russian consulate have raised concerns that the two countries remain far apart.


KEYWORDS Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump

