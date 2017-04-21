Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump hits out at 'ridiculous' 100-day benchmark

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 12:47 pm

The 100-day benchmark often cited to measure a new US administration's achievements is a "ridiculous standard", Donald Trump has said.

The president hits the 100-day mark in office on April 29.

In a tweet on Friday, he said: "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!"

Since taking office, Mr Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration.

But his healthcare Bill did not come up for a vote in the House and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.

The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D Roosevelt, because he got so much done.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump declared that "no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS us, donald trump.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Syria still has stockpile of chemical weapons, US defence secretary warns

Dortmund attacker 'motivated by club's share price dropping'

Champs-Elysees gunman detained in February for threatening police; suspect hands himself in

Trump accuses Iran of violating 'spirit' of nuclear deal


Lifestyle

Does Bantry kelp need help?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 