Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump has revealed where the money for the Mexico border wall is going to come from

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 06:27 am

It looks like Donald Trump has figured out how to pay for his proposed Mexico border wall – by slapping a 20% tax on imports from the country.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the US president has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wants to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package.

Spicer spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump flew back from a Republican retreat in Philadelphia.

He said that taxing imports from Mexico would generate 10 billion dollars (£7.9 billion) a year and “easily pay for the wall”.

Spicer said discussions are continuing with politicians to make sure the plan is “done right”.

(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
But he said it “clearly provides funding” for the wall.

This comes after Trump claimed that he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed jointly to cancel their planned meeting over disagreements about who will pay for Trump’s promised southern border wall.

His statement is slightly different to what Trump was saying on Twitter earlier:

During a Republican House and Senate retreat in Philadelphia, Trump said: “The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week.”

He added: “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route.

“I have no choice.”

Meanwhile, a debate has kicked off on Twitter as to who is actually paying for the wall:

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump, Mexico, Politics, President of the United States, United States, US, Video,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US border patrol chief 'forced out'

Mexican president cancels US visit as row over wall funding continues

Tim Peake's going back to space - and people are begging to be taken with him

Fat shaming 'increases risk of heart disease'


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 