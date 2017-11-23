Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump hails his own record as US president in Thanksgiving tweet

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 12:51 pm

US President Donald Trump has used a Thanksgiving Day message to the nation to boast about all he has achieved during his time in the White House.

Mr Trump told followers in an early-morning holiday tweet:

He followed this with a reminder of his campaign slogan:

Mr Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He is scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later on Thursday morning.

AP


KEYWORDS

Donald Trump

More in this Section

Using low-cost, energy-saving LEDs might be doing more harm than good

UN envoy: Sexual attacks against Rohingya Muslims may amount to war crimes

Search continues for missing sailors after US Navy plane crashed into Pacific Ocean

Hearing into Manchester Arena suicide bombing deaths confirmed


Lifestyle

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »