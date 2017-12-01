Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump brands Rex Tillerson departure claims as 'fake news'

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 08:07 pm

Donald Trump has said media speculation that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will soon leave his job is "fake news".

The US president responded on Twitter to widespread reports attributed to White House officials describing a plan to oust Mr Tillerson and replace him with CIA director Mike Pompeo.

Mr Trump said it is incorrect that he "fired Rex Tillerson" or that the secretary will be leaving soon. He added that Mr Tillerson is "not leaving".

The president said he and Mr Tillerson disagree on some subjects but added that "I call the shots". He said that he and Mr Tillerson "work well together" and that the US is once again "highly respected".

His tweet links to a photograph of Mr Tillerson being sworn into office earlier this year in the Oval Office while Mr Trump and Vice President Mike Pence look on.


Related Articles

Violent videos retweeted by Donald Trump don't breach media policy, Twitter boss says

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s ex-security adviser pleading guilty to lying to the FBI

Ex-FBI boss fired by Donald Trump tweets Bible verse about justice

'Hundreds' apply to join far-right group Britain First after Donald Trump tweets

More in this Section

Violent videos retweeted by Donald Trump don't breach media policy, Twitter boss says

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s ex-security adviser pleading guilty to lying to the FBI

Cyanide found in Croatian war criminal's body after tribunal death

Ex-FBI boss fired by Donald Trump tweets Bible verse about justice


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »