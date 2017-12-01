Donald Trump brands Rex Tillerson departure claims as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has said media speculation that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will soon leave his job is "fake news".

The US president responded on Twitter to widespread reports attributed to White House officials describing a plan to oust Mr Tillerson and replace him with CIA director Mike Pompeo.

Mr Trump said it is incorrect that he "fired Rex Tillerson" or that the secretary will be leaving soon. He added that Mr Tillerson is "not leaving".

The president said he and Mr Tillerson disagree on some subjects but added that "I call the shots". He said that he and Mr Tillerson "work well together" and that the US is once again "highly respected".

The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!https://t.co/FrqiPLFJ1E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

His tweet links to a photograph of Mr Tillerson being sworn into office earlier this year in the Oval Office while Mr Trump and Vice President Mike Pence look on.