Donald Trump back in the Twitter groove after Asian trip

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

US President Donald Trump has resumed his morning Twitter routine after returning from his trip to Asia, including criticising a regular media target.

The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after a 12-day tour of Asia and the tweeting picked up hours later.

He says the US is "respected again" in the Asia-Pacific region and he asserts people "will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!"

Mr Trump is back criticising CNN, one of his favourite media targets.

The president tweeted on Wednesday that he was "forced" to watch CNN during the trip and "again realised how bad, and FAKE, it is".

Mr Trump also tweeted criticism at The New York Times.

He says the paper "hates" that he has good relationships with world leaders and "they should realise that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing".

He called the paper "naive (or dumb)" on foreign policy.

