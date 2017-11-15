Donald Trump back in the Twitter groove after Asian trip

US President Donald Trump has resumed his morning Twitter routine after returning from his trip to Asia, including criticising a regular media target.

The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after a 12-day tour of Asia and the tweeting picked up hours later.

He says the US is "respected again" in the Asia-Pacific region and he asserts people "will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!"

Mr Trump is back criticising CNN, one of his favourite media targets.

The president tweeted on Wednesday that he was "forced" to watch CNN during the trip and "again realised how bad, and FAKE, it is".

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Mr Trump also tweeted criticism at The New York Times.

He says the paper "hates" that he has good relationships with world leaders and "they should realise that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing".

The failing @nytimes hates the fact that I have developed a great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping, President of China..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

...They should realize that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing. The U.S. is being respected again. Watch Trade! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

He called the paper "naive (or dumb)" on foreign policy.

It is actually hard to believe how naive (or dumb) the Failing @nytimes is when it comes to foreign policy...weak and ineffective! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

AP