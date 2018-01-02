Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump appears to claim credit for airline deaths at zero

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 04:37 pm

Donald Trump appears to be taking credit for a lack of commercial airline fatalities in 2017.

The US president tweeted that since taking office "I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!"

There were no commercial airline fatalities in the world in 2017, but that was due to more than just US influence.

Airline deaths have been dropping around the world for more than a decade.

The last commercial airline fatalities in the US happened in July 2013.

Three passengers were killed when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.


