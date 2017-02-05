Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump appeals against block to US travel ban 'for the safety of the country'

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 07:05 am

President Donald Trump has appealed against a court ruling blocking his travel ban, saying aliens have "no constitutional rights" to enter the US.

He acted after a judge in Washington state temporarily blocked his refugee and immigration ban, involving seven Muslim-majority countries in an extraordinary setback for the White House.

It was forced to suspend enforcement of the ban, and Mr Trump launched a series of vitriolic attacks on US District Judge James Robart.

The president told reporters, when asked about the appeal: "We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win."

The US Justice Department formally appealed against the judge's order at the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, citing the "sovereign prerogative" of a president to admit or exclude aliens.

The appeal says it is a basic principle that "an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutional rights regarding his application".

The Justice Department is asking that the judge's order be stayed pending appeal.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

US visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid travel ban reprieve

Update: US State Department reverses visa cancellations after Trump travel ban blocked

US to allow Iranian baby into States for life-saving heart surgery

Philippines sees protests against Donald Trump's immigration policy

More in this Section

Nigel Farage 'sharing house' with French politician at centre of funding row

Girl, 13, dies after being flung from amusement park ride

Avalanche in Pakistan kills at least 13

US visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid travel ban reprieve


Lifestyle

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 