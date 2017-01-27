Donald Trump and Mexican leader speak for an hour amid border wall tensions

US president Donald Trump and the Mexican leader Enrique Pena Nieto have spent one hour talking on the phone amid rising tensions over the proposed southern border wall.

Mr Trump and Mr Pena Nieto were supposed to meet in Washington next week, but the Mexican president cancelled the visit yesterday.

This came after Mr Trump moved forward with plans to construct a wall along the US-Mexico border, which he claims will be paid for by Mexico.

Following the cancellation, Mr Trump's spokesman said the White House would seek to pay for the border wall by slapping a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico - as well as other countries with a trade deficit with the US.

The White House later clarified that the proposal was just one option to pay for the wall.

Earlier, Mr Trump aimed a fresh broadside at Mexico over trade and security issues.

President Trump orders wall to be built on Mexico borderhttps://t.co/JE7Wn6sso8 pic.twitter.com/34bokCpJJn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 25, 2017

The US president wrote on Twitter that "Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough", adding: "massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"

Mr Trump has also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" and a boost in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers, pending congressional funding.