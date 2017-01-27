Home»Breaking News»world

Donald Trump accepts invitation to visit UK after meeting Theresa May

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 06:28 pm

Donald Trump has hailed the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States as a beacon for "justice and peace" as he welcomed Theresa May to the White House.

In a joint press conference the British Prime Minister said she had extended an invitation from the Queen for the President to make a state visit to the UK later this year, which Mr Trump had accepted.

Mr Trump said: "The special relationship between our two countries has been one of the great forces in history for justice and for peace.

"Today the United States renews our deep bond with Britain - military, financial, culture and political. We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship."

