Devastating overnight fire leaves thousands homeless

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 08:01 am

Around 15,000 people living in a shanty town beside Manila's port have lost their homes in a devastating overnight fire.

Fire brigade chiefs said 1,000 homes were gutted in the sprawling Parola Compound, where several families often share tiny houses running along narrow alleyways.

Fire officer Edilberto Cruz said seven people suffered minor injuries in the fire that broke out on Tuesday night then quickly spread.

No deaths were reported.

Three evacuation centres were opened and food and water was brought to the 3,000 families who lost their homes, said welfare officer Regina Jane Mata.

But hours after the blaze was put out, many were still huddled on a nearby road with their belongings, including clothes and even washing machines and electric fans.

The fire jammed traffic, blocking delivery lorries going to and from the port, and affecting the flow of vehicles in nearby areas.

