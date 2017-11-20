Home»Breaking News»world

Detention for Egyptian pop diva who shocked viewers with fruity video clip

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 03:59 pm

Prosecutors have ordered an Egyptian female pop singer detained for a week on accusations of promoting debauchery in a racy video clip.

Shaimaa Ahmed, a 25-year-old singer better known by her stage name Shima, appears in the video in her underwear singing while suggestively eating an apple and a banana before a class of young men.

The video created a stir on social media in conservative Egypt and was discussed on TV chat shows.

Officials said Shima was arrested last week following a flurry of complaints.

She was remanded for four days.

Today, prosecutors ordered her detained for seven days.


