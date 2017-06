Death toll in spate of attacks in Pakistan rises to 85

The death toll from twin blasts in Parachinar has climbed to 67, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks in Pakistan to 85.

Several other victims are in a critical condition, officials said.

Shahid Khan, a government official in Parachinar, confirmed the toll, saying residents who had been preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and Eid feast were now in mourning.

He said during the day another 12 critically wounded people died at different hospitals.

Lashkar e Jhangvi, a Sunni extremist group, claimed the twin bombings on Friday at a crowded market in the Shiite-dominated town, linking them to sectarian fighting in Syria.

Dr Sabir Hussain, an official at a government-run hospital in Parachinar, said it had received 261 victims of the twin blasts, with 62 listed as in critical condition.

Another 14 people were killed Friday in a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the southwestern city of Quetta, police spokesman Shahzada Farhat said.

That attack was claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction and the Islamic State group.

Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant, killing four of them before fleeing, senior police officer Asif Ahmed said.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, a military spokesman, linked the attacks to alleged militant sanctuaries in neighbouring Afghanistan and promised greater border security.

The two countries often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants.

Security forces raided a militant hideout in the northwestern city of Peshawar before dawn on Saturday, triggering a shootout in which three Pakistani Taliban were killed and two police officers and a soldier were wounded, senior police official Sajjad Khan said.

He said the militants were making bombs that likely would have been used to target holiday festivities.

Mr Khan said the identity of the dead militants was not immediately known.

But intelligence officials said one of the men has been identified as a wanted militant commander linked to IS.

Pakistan's prime minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attacks, which came just days before Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Parachinar, a majority Shiite town, has been targeted by Sunni militants group several times in recent years, leaving dozens dead.

In March, a car bomb exploded near a Shiite mosque in Parachinar, killing 24 people, mostly Shiites.

In January, a bomb ripped through the crowded market of Parachinar, killing 22 people and wounded over 100.

In December 2015, the same market was targeted by a suicide bomber, killing 22.

Friday's car bombing in Quetta could be heard across the city, and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, said police spokesman Shahzada Farhat.

TV footage showed several badly damaged cars and a road littered with broken glass.

Hours after the attack, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility.

Later Friday, the IS group said in a competing claim that it was behind the attack, adding that one of its followers targeted the police post in Quetta, detonating his suicide belt there.

It also released a photograph of the alleged attacker, identified as Abu Othman al-Khorasani.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists and separatists, who want a bigger share of the region's resources or outright independence. Islamic militants have also carried out several attacks in the province.

AP