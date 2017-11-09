Daredevil pensioner celebrates 90th birthday by paragliding for pet charity

A pensioner has ticked an item off her bucket list on her 90th birthday - by going paragliding.

Fearless Connie Smith took to the skies in southern Spain in aid of her favourite pet charity, PDSA, on October 26.

The 90-year-old was hoping to go wing walking but she exceeded the age limit of 75.

Connie, of Grantham, Lincolnshire, was supported by her son, Pete, and her daughter-in-law, Jane, who both live in Spain.

She said: "Everyone thought I was completely mad, but it was an absolutely fantastic experience. I enjoyed every second.

"I didn't feel scared at all, I just took in the beautiful scenery around me."

Connie said she had started supporting PDSA when she was seven years old and is hoping to raise €283 from her paragliding attempt.

She continued: "I'm a big animal lover and have always supported PDSA.

"I have a cat and know how important pets are, particularly as you get older."

Rosie Gibbons, fundraiser at PDSA, who will celebrate their 100th birthday on November 17, said: "Connie is a true inspiration - her bravery is truly remarkable.

"We are incredibly grateful to Connie for going above and beyond to raise money for sick and injured pets."