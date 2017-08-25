Home»Breaking News»world

Danish submarine owner faces further charge over Swedish reporter's death

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 09:43 am

Police in Denmark have filed another charge against the owner of a home-made submarine over the death of a Swedish journalist whose headless torso was found off Copenhagen.

Peter Madsen, already charged with preliminary manslaughter in Kim Wall's death, now faces a charge of indecent handling of a corpse, according to chief investigator Jens Moeller Jensen.

The 46-year-old inventor denies wrongdoing, saying Ms Wall died in an accident on board the submarine and he buried her at sea.

Ms Wall was last seen alive on board the submarine on August 10 and her naked torso was found on Monday. Police say the 30-year-old's head, arms and leg had been deliberately cut off.

Mr Moeller Jensen said on Friday that police are still looking for other body parts and her clothes.

Ms Wall's family said the reporter had been doing a story on Madsen.

Kim Wall.

AP


