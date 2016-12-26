Home»Breaking News»world

Czech president links Europe attacks to migration wave

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 06:45 pm

The Czech president has linked recent attacks in Europe to the continuing influx of migrants escaping war-torn, poverty-stricken countries.

Milos Zeman told Czechs in his annual Christmas speech on Monday that "today almost no-one doubts the connection between the migration wave and terrorist attacks".

In order to prevent terrorist attacks on Czech soil, the president said that the Czech Republic should not take in migrants on a "so-called volunteer basis", alluding to the European Union's efforts to distribute migrants across the continent.

Mr Zeman said he has nothing against helping migrants "on their territory, or on neighbouring territories", or helping Italy and Greece, but "placing Muslim, hardly compatible migrants on our territory would mean creating a breeding ground for potential terrorist attacks".

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS czech, migrants, attacks, europe,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Two Libyans in court in Malta charged with hijacking flight

Tsunami warning issued in the Pacific following earthquake

Powerful typhoon Nock-Ten slams into Philippines

Pope wishes Christmas peace on those scarred by war


Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 