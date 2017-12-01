Cyanide found in Croatian war criminal's body after tribunal death

A post-mortem on a former Croatian general who died after swallowing a liquid at a war crimes hearing has found he had cyanide in his body.

The Hague Public Prosecutor's Office said that preliminary results from a toxicological test revealed "a concentration of potassium cyanide" in Slobodan Praljak's blood.

The cyanide caused heart failure that the statement described as the 72-year-old's "suspected cause of death".

Praljak drank from a small bottle seconds after an appeals judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia confirmed his 20-year sentence for crimes during the 1992-95 Bosnian war

Two Croatian experts observed the post-mortem at the tribunal's request.