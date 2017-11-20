Crocodile caught on Florida beach

Authorities in the US have captured a six-foot crocodile that came ashore on a Florida beach.

News outlets reported that wildlife officers caught the large reptile on Monday afternoon on Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey said it was first spotted near the pier in nearby Dania Beach as it drifted south in the Atlantic Ocean.

Before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded, lifeguards were keeping people a safe distance from the creature.

Hollywood Beach is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

- AP