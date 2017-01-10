Home»Breaking News»world

Court to review 'inhumane treatment' of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:14 am

A ruling that Norway's government treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik inhumanely by placing him in solitary confinement and restricting his movements will be reviewed in a court hearing starting today.

Last year, the Oslo District Court ruled the isolation of the 37-year-old right-wing extremist, who killed 77 people in a bomb and shooting rampage in 2011, breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

The government has maintained Breivik, who is serving a 21-year prison sentence, is treated humanely despite the severity of his crimes and that he must be separated from other inmates for safety reasons.

The appeals case opens today in a makeshift courtroom in Skien prison in southern Norway, where Breivik is incarcerated.

Six days have been reserved for the hearings.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Breivik, Norway

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

11 scientifically-backed ways to chill out if you are stressed at work

Seven killed as popular tourist bridge 'overturns'

One of the world's most famous trees has fallen after 1,000 years

Donald Trump accused of nepotism as son-in-law lands senior adviser role


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 