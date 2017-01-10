Court to review 'inhumane treatment' of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik

A ruling that Norway's government treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik inhumanely by placing him in solitary confinement and restricting his movements will be reviewed in a court hearing starting today.

Last year, the Oslo District Court ruled the isolation of the 37-year-old right-wing extremist, who killed 77 people in a bomb and shooting rampage in 2011, breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

The government has maintained Breivik, who is serving a 21-year prison sentence, is treated humanely despite the severity of his crimes and that he must be separated from other inmates for safety reasons.

The appeals case opens today in a makeshift courtroom in Skien prison in southern Norway, where Breivik is incarcerated.

Six days have been reserved for the hearings.